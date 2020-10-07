Helena woman charged with having meth and bath salts

A 47-year-old Helena woman is accused of multiple drug crimes.
Bonnie Jean Powers is charged with felony meth possession, felony possession of bath salts, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
On Sept. 27, law enforcement located the defendant near Prospect Avenue. Court documents state that she knowingly impaired law enforcement by giving a fake name and resisted arrest by using physical force.
A glass jar allegedly located in the defendant's purse contained a white crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Clear plastic bags, also located in the purse, contained a different crystal-like substance that tested positive as bath salts. More paraphernalia and residue-laden items were allegedly located in the purse.
The defendant had two confirmed warrants out of municipal court and a no-bond warrant from Powell County probation for absconding.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!