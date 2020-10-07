Helena woman charged with having meth and bath salts

A 47-year-old Helena woman is accused of multiple drug crimes.

Bonnie Jean Powers is charged with felony meth possession, felony possession of bath salts, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Sept. 27, law enforcement located the defendant near Prospect Avenue. Court documents state that she knowingly impaired law enforcement by giving a fake name and resisted arrest by using physical force.

A glass jar allegedly located in the defendant's purse contained a white crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Clear plastic bags, also located in the purse, contained a different crystal-like substance that tested positive as bath salts. More paraphernalia and residue-laden items were allegedly located in the purse.

The defendant had two confirmed warrants out of municipal court and a no-bond warrant from Powell County probation for absconding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.