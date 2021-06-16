Helena woman charged with fourth DUI

Melissa Ann Wahl Thorpe, 29, of Helena, has been charged with felony DUI (fourth offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On June 9, Lewis and Clark County dispatch received two complaints about a silver Dodge Durango driving over the center line and almost hitting other vehicle near York Road, I-15 and Lincoln Road. Court documents state that witnesses reported a near head-on collision with a United Postal Service truck.

Witnesses told dispatch that the vehicle stopped at Bob's Valley Market, where the defendant was located.

Deputies made contact with the defendant, who admitted she was drinking. A standardized field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment.

The defendant had prior DUI convictions in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty

