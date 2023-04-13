A 56-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony fifth offense DUI.

An officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a business on the 3300 block of Montana Avenue on April 7.

One driver told the officer that the other vehicle was driving through the parking aisles and not in a driving lane.

The officer met with the other driver, Sara Elizabeth Nelsen, inside the business. She was asked to walk back to the scene of the accident and swayed while doing so, according to court documents. The officer gave Nelsen an information slip to fill out for the other party, and she kept getting distracted while trying to fill it out, authorities said. Her speech was slurred and uncoordinated, according to court reports filed on April 10.

Nelsen told the officer she was taking several prescription medications. She agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests and showed some signs of impairment.

Nelsen was taken to the jail, where she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. She underwent a drug recognition experts evaluation and was found to be under the influence of drugs, said authorities.

Nelsen has four prior DUI convictions on her record, officials said.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.