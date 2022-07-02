Helena woman charged with fifth DUI

A 36-year-old Helena woman is facing her fifth driving under the influence charge, a felony.

A Helena police officer stated in a probable cause affidavit that Sarah Ann South was leaving Money Train Casino just before 1 a.m. Friday and struggled to maintain her lane and "corrected (the vehicle's) path several times with quick, jerking motions to maintain the lane."

The officer conducted a traffic stop and alleges South's speech was slurred, breath smelled of alcohol and eyes were watery.

"She had a vacant expression and a lethargic demeanor," the officer stated.

South exhibited multiple signs of impairment during the standard field sobriety tests.

South refused the preliminary breath test.

South was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with felony DUI.

South has four prior DUI convictions dating back to 2007.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

