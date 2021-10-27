 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with fifth DUI
Colleen Marie Murphy

A 66-year-old Helena woman has been charged with her fifth DUI.

On Oct. 17, law enforcement responded to a possible DUI and assault in the Walmart parking lot on Prospect Avenue in Helena. The complainant said the driver of a 2013 red Subaru Crosstrek had been observed as being intoxicated and fell down in the parking lot.

A deputy saw the vehicle heading westbound on Prospect Avenue at the intersection with Interstate 15. The deputy got behind the vehicle and saw a very slow left hand turn onto North Fee Street. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The deputy observed slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and other general characteristics of intoxication in the defendant. The deputy tried to have the defendant do a standardized field sobriety test, but the woman was reportedly unable to stay focused and follow directions.

A breath sample provided by the defendant showed a breath-alcohol content of 0.275. A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions.

Colleen Marie Murphy is charged with felony DUI (fifth offense).

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

