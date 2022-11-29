Helena woman charged with felony witness tampering

A 40-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony tampering with witnesses and informants and two misdemeanor counts of violation of a no-contact order.

On Nov. 25, an officer took a report of a man and woman needing to be trespassed from the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue.

According to charging documents, the caller stated the woman was Amanda Elkhart. Dispatch confirmed there was an active no-contact order between Elkhart and the man, who was the protected party.

While responding to the call, the man contacted dispatch and said Elkhart tried to kick him out of his room.

The caller had seen Elkhart with the man two days in a row, court documents say. The caller told authorities that Elkhart had disclosed that she knew she and the man weren't supposed to be together. Court records say that when the caller informed Elkhart that they would be contacting law enforcement, Elkhart asked them to withhold information and not disclose that she had been with the man.

She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.