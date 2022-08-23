Helena woman charged with felony DUI

A 31-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony DUI, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

On Sunday at around 3 a.m., an officer observed a Subaru Impreza driving southbound on Last Chance Gulch toward the intersection of Neill Avenue. The vehicle turned left onto N. Cruse Street, drove onto the curb and continued on the sidewalk for a few feet before driving back onto the road, according to court records.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Elizabeth Rita Fah, had a “dazed facial expression, appearing to be drowsy and having slow, slurred speech,” said authorities.

Fah told the officer that she had taken some medication before operating the vehicle and that she was supposed to drive with caution if the medication was taken.

The officer was advised by dispatch that Fah’s driver’s license was suspended and that she had an arrest warrant for obstructing a court order.

Authorities reported Fah agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFTs) and passed most of them despite struggling a bit with the walk and turn test.

A preliminary breath test (PBT) indicated there was no alcohol in her system. A blood test was completed after a search warrant was granted.

Fah had the officer grab a small silver case from inside her car, which she stated was her prescription medication.

“Detention staff checked the silver case and there were about 4-5 small blue pills marked C1 inside a small baggie that had no prescription label with them nor were they in any type of original prescription container, as well as various other unknown white pills,” said officials.

The small blue pills matched clonazepam, which was a prescription that Fah admitted to taking prior to driving. Officers were unable to confirm if Fah had a prescription for this medication.

A drug recognition expert (DRE) conducted an evaluation on Fah and believed she was impaired by polydrug use.

A search of Fah’s criminal history showed two prior convictions and one pending charge of DUI for alcohol and/or drugs.