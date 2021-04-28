Helena woman charged with felony drug possession

A 69-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs.

Dolly Wells is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On April 26, an officer working a patrol shift observed a vehicle traveling north on Montana Avenue without a license plate displayed. The officer initiated a stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as the defendant.

Court documents state that the defendant appeared very nervous during conversation with the officer and kept "looking around." The officer requested to search the defendant's vehicle and she gave consent.

During the search, the officer located a blue zipper pouch in the defendant's purse. In the pouch was alleged methamphetamine and a glass pipe. The defendant allegedly admitted to the possession of the items.

