A 39-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, felony criminal possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

Anneka Marie Smith was located by law enforcement on the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue on Monday. She got out of her vehicle but left it in reverse. It rolled back and collided with another vehicle she owned. Neither of the two vehicles had insurance on them, said officials.

Smith provided a wrong name to an officer and told them several times she was not the person they were looking for. Smith was identified using a recent booking photo emailed by dispatch. She had five active warrants out for her arrest, according to court reports.

Smith was taken into custody, and a custody search was conducted. An officer found a used glass pipe in her pocket. Smith mentioned she had a bag of meth in her other pocket, said authorities.

At the jail, detention staff located a larger bag on Smith with 13 small bags containing a crystal-like substance inside that tested presumptively positive for meth. Smith also was in possession of five blue pills and three large tablets.