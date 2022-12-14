Helena woman charged with felony child endangerment

A 28-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony endangering welfare of children, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked and displaying fictitious or altered license plates.

An officer was patrolling on 11th Avenue on rumors of suspicious exchanges between individuals and parked vehicles in the area on Nov. 19.

They observed a vehicle that was involved in a recent burglary. It didn’t have a front license plate and the rear plate was for a motorized home that was not registered to the person driving the vehicle, according to documents filed on Dec. 9 in Justice Court of Helena.

Alexa Abbe Louise Hayes was driving the vehicle. Her license was suspended, and she didn’t have insurance for the vehicle. Hayes told the officer she borrowed the vehicle from a friend but didn’t know the friends’ full name.

The officer observed from the outside of the vehicle foil in plain view under the feet of a child who was riding in the passenger seat. The officer informed Hayes that the vehicle would be seized, and a search warrant was granted.

Items found in the vehicle were multiple used syringes, plastic tubes including some with burned ends, six small blue pills imprinted with “M30” inside a bag, foil with burned residue, foil cut into squares, a spoon with white residue that tested presumptive positive for meth, four debit cards that didn’t belong to Hayes or the passengers, and multiple small baggies - one with a crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth.

Hayes was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.