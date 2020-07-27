Helena woman charged with exploiting an elderly person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Helena woman is charged with exploiting an elderly person over the course of several months.

Cory Ann Rucker is charged with felony exploitation of an older person and felony theft. The incident allegedly occurred between October 2019 and January 2020 when Rucker had the victim come live with her in Helena. During that time, Rucker allegedly stole approximately $17.5k from the victim, prosecutors allege.

Law enforcement believes that over these months, approximately $11,400 was withdrawn from ATMs in or adjacent to casinos. It was also determined that none of the withdrawls took place at the bank holding the victim's money, court documents say.

Rucker was the victim's power of attorney at the time.

When questioned about the missing $17k, the victim was visibly shocked, according to court documents. The victim told police she was unaware that Rucker had spent so much money from her account.

Rucker later allegedly admitted to spending the victim's money at casino's and agreed that it wasn't reasonable for her to do so. The defendant also allegedly told police she was unaware just how much she had spent.

