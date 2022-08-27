Helena woman charged with endangerment after running stop signs

A 28-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked after a deputy observed her running three stop signs, almost causing a collision.

On Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling near Hauser Boulevard and observed a passenger vehicle speeding and running the stop sign posted on Glendale Street, which caused the vehicle to almost collide with a truck. The truck hit its brakes to avoid the collision.

The deputy activated their emergency lights and began pursuing the vehicle. The vehicle ran another posted stop sign and then sped through two uncontrolled intersections.

The driver of the speeding vehicle ran a third posted stop sign on Knight and Henderson streets, ignoring the pedestrians attempting to cross on both sides.

The vehicle eventually stopped in an alley, and the driver was identified as Tasia Teree Pogatchnik.

Pogatchnik’s driver’s license was currently suspended, and she had a prior driving while suspended conviction within the last five years.

Pogatchnik was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.