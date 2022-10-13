Helena woman charged with domestic assault

A 35-year-old woman from Helena has been charged with felony partner or family member assault (PFMA) and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On Monday, a man told officers Sara Jane Messerschmidt got in his face. He said he stuck out his tongue and she bit it, causing visible body injury, according to court reports.

Messerschmidt left the area before authorities arrived. Dispatch confirmed there was an active no-contact order in place against Messerschmidt.

Messerschmidt has two prior PFMA charges and one prior charge of strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense, according to law enforcement.

She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.