Helena woman charged with distributing methamphetamine

A 32-year-old Helena woman is accused of distributing methamphetamine.

Erika Rare Phelps was charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and misdemeanor theft.

On May 30, law enforcement responded to reports of a female in custody for theft. After making contact with the woman, the officer identified the defendant via her driver's license.

The complainant advised that she had hidden approximately $25 worth of goods in her purse and attempted to leave the store. The items were recovered when Phelps was taken into custody.

During a search of the purse, the officer located a small glass jar filled with methamphetamine, along with numerous individually packaged small amounts of methamphetamine. There were also empty ampoules that had not yet been filled.

The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

The officer believed this indicates distribution of drugs. The defendant was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

