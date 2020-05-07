Helena woman charged with destroying evidence

A 19-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Melissa Ann Henderson is accused of attempting to destroy pills after a traffic stop.

On April 13, a Helena Police Department officer was on regular patrol when he saw a vehicle involved in a theft from a local business. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a stop.

The male driver of the vehicle was arrested for a probation violation after being identified via his Arizona driver's license.

Henderson was identified as a passenger in the rear of the vehicle. She was identified from prior police incidents and previous booking photos. Dispatch advised that she had several confirmed warrants for her arrest.

Henderson was arrested and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly located several pills that had been placed in a fast food cup filled with water. The prescription medication was not a scheduled drug. The officer alleges that only the defendant could have been able to access the cup due to her seating position.