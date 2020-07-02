Helena woman charged with custody interference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 57-year-old Helena woman is accused of interfering with child custody.

Katherine Massing is charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

In February 2020, school resource officer Brandon Wootan received a phone call from a woman reporting her stepson as a runaway. The young man had never arrived to his Helena College classes after being dropped off.

The caller reported the young man could be with his relative, the defendant.

After a weeks-long investigation, it was determined that Massing was allegedly harboring the runaway after he was located in her apartment.

