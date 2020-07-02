Helena woman charged with custody interference

A 57-year-old Helena woman is accused of interfering with child custody.
Katherine Massing is charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.
In February 2020, school resource officer Brandon Wootan received a phone call from a woman reporting her stepson as a runaway. The young man had never arrived to his Helena College classes after being dropped off.
The caller reported the young man could be with his relative, the defendant.
After a weeks-long investigation, it was determined that Massing was allegedly harboring the runaway after he was located in her apartment.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!