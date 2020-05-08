Helena woman charged with criminal possession of prescription narcotics

A 58-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after clonazepam was found in her possession.

Kelly Lynn Skinner-Murray was allegedly found with 12 clonazepam pills in her possession and was unable to provide a prescription for the schedule four drug.

On April 13, a Helena Police Department officer was dispatched for reports of a female sleeping in the driver seat of a parked vehicle. When the officer arrived, she could see that the defendant was holding a small plastic bag containing an unknown substance.

After knocking on the window, Skinner-Murray woke up and identified herself to the officer. After exiting the vehicle, the officer could see the plastic bag on the driver's seat of the vehicle.

With Skinner-Murray's permission, the officer retrieved the bag that contained 12 small blue pills. The defendant told the officer it was her clonazepam, then later told the officer that it was her daughter's medication.

Upon being unable to provide a prescription, the defendant was arrested and taken in for booking. While in booking, a detention officer located a small plastic bag filled with a brown substance inside the defendant's purse.