Helena woman charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs

A 41-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

On Sunday around midnight, an officer was driving west on Prospect Avenue and noticed a vehicle leaving a business without two functioning tail lights.

The officer followed it and initiated a traffic stop. The officer observed a torch lighter in the front passenger seat. The driver, Twila Mary Johnke, had two phones, and the officer knew she was on probation for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and forgery, said officials.

She gave consent to have the vehicle searched. The officer located two small baggies under the radio, and two used syringes inside an empty can inside a trash bag.

The officer called Helena Probation and Parole and advised them of the initial findings, and they authorized a search of Johnke and her whole vehicle.

The officer located a small baggie that contained a white crystalline substance in the driver door panel that tested presumptive positive for meth, and another syringe and baggie were located inside a shoe, according to court reports.

Johnke was arrested on Sunday.