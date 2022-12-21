Helena woman charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs

A 27-year-old Helena woman is being charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

On Sunday, a deputy observed a vehicle with damage to the front and a headlight out on Lincoln Road. This vehicle’s damage matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that East Helena police were investigating. The deputy turned around to follow it and initiated a traffic stop.

Court documents say a woman in the vehicle, Hanna Michele Fetter, initially provided a false name. While the officer was attempting to run the false name, a woman called dispatch and reported that Fetter had just called to say she had been pulled over and to ask for personal identifying information.

The deputy asked Fetter about this, and court documents say she refused to provide her name until she was placed under arrest due to an outstanding warrant.

At the detention center, Fetter was searched, and detention officers located three M30 pills in tin foil in her jacket pocket. She stated that the pills were Fentanyl. They were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for testing.

Detention officers also located a colored glass pipe in her purse, which she stated she used to smoke meth.