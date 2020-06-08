Helena woman charged with criminal child endangerment

A 22-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving with children in the vehicle.

Ashley Lamay Brown was charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended and misdemeanor driving with no insurance.

On May 29, a deputy driving along North Montana Avenue observed a white SUV change lanes, causing the driver of a U-Haul truck to break. The vehicle then got into the turning lane, but swerved out of the lane, causing the U-Haul truck to swerve in order to avoid hitting the SUV. The deputy followed and initiated a traffic stop.

After approaching the vehicle, the deputy could smell a moderate odor of alcohol. The driver, Brown, allegedly had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When the deputy requested the defendant's driver's license, registration and insurance, Brown allegedly told the deputy she didn't have any of those items. She also allegedly admitted her Montana driver's license was suspended and that she didn't have insurance on the vehicle.

In the vehicle was a male passenger and two small children sleeping in the back seat. The children were under age 14.