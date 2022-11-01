Helena woman charged with criminal child endangerment

A 36-year-old Helena woman has been charged with criminal child endangerment.

On Monday, an officer responded to a report of a crash and a driver with slurred speech. Kimberly Anne Mulcare was the driver. She told the complainant that she needed to pick up a child and would be back to the area of the crash after that. Mulcare left in her vehicle.

Authorities made contact with Mulcare at her residence. The officer noted Mulcare had slurred speech and was having trouble keeping her balance. Mulcare told law enforcement she was sick and took medication the night before but had not taken anything besides Dayquil since she got home from picking up a child.

The officer asked Mulcare to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and she showed multiple signs of impairment. Mulcare had a confirmed Municipal Court warrant, but her criminal history showed no prior DUIs.

Mulcare was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.