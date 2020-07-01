Helena woman charged with child endangerment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 35-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving drunk with four children in the car.

Maranda Joellen Ferrante is charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor no liability insurance.

On May 6, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper was dispatched for reports of a drunk driver with children in the car.

Upon locating the suspect vehicle, the trooper made contact with the defendant's mother and the father of the children. Both reported that Ferrante was driving under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs with the children in the car.

Court documents state the trooper observed the defendant as visibly intoxicated. When attempting to arrest Ferrante, she allegedly resisted arrest and made an attempt to dispose of a marijuana pipe in her pocket.

Blood was drawn from the suspect for testing following her arrest.

