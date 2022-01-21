Helena woman charged with child endangerment

A 50-year-old Helena woman who allegedly drove off the road after consuming alcohol was charged with felony criminal child endangerment.

Stacy Lynn Newlon is also charged with misdemeanor failure to have a child under 60 pounds restrained, misdemeanor failure to keep a vehicle under control on a mountain highway and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

On Jan. 15, a complainant reported witnessing a vehicle with a possibly impaired driver and a child in the front seat near Last Chance Gulch and East Lawrence Street. The defendant's vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway on Grizzly Gulch Drive. The vehicle was located by law enforcement approximately 2.5 miles south of Bear Gulch Road.

The defendant and a juvenile male were not on scene when law enforcement arrived. However, the defendant returned to the scene shortly after.

The defendant reportedly smelled of alcohol and showed multiple signs of impairment. The defendant reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. A breath test showed a BrAC of 0.298%.

The arresting Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed two open White Claw cans in the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. The defendant has three prior DUI convictions in 2003, 2006 and 2011.

