Helena woman charged with child endangerment

A 25-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving impaired with a child in the vehicle.

Sarah Ann Trainer is charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor no insurance and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Dec. 31, an on-duty officer patrolling near North Montana Avenue and Cedar Street observed a vehicle proceed through an intersection trough a red light. After conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed the defendant having glossy eyes, sluggish movement and an odor of alcohol. The driver had no insurance coverage on the vehicle.

The defendant had a juvenile passenger under 14 years of age. The defendant agreed to a standardized field sobriety test and the officer allegedly observed signs of impairment. The defendant refused a breath test.

The defendant also allegedly possessed a marijuana pipe but no medical marijuana card. The defendant had no prior insurance convictions and one prior DUI conviction in the past 10 years.

