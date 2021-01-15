Helena woman charged with child endangerment

A 25-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving impaired with a child in the vehicle.
Sarah Ann Trainer is charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor no insurance and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On Dec. 31, an on-duty officer patrolling near North Montana Avenue and Cedar Street observed a vehicle proceed through an intersection trough a red light. After conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed the defendant having glossy eyes, sluggish movement and an odor of alcohol. The driver had no insurance coverage on the vehicle.
The defendant had a juvenile passenger under 14 years of age. The defendant agreed to a standardized field sobriety test and the officer allegedly observed signs of impairment. The defendant refused a breath test.
The defendant also allegedly possessed a marijuana pipe but no medical marijuana card. The defendant had no prior insurance convictions and one prior DUI conviction in the past 10 years.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.