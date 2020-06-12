Helena woman charged with child endangerment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 30-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired with a child in the vehicle.

Paula Delacruz was charged with felony criminal child endangerment, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor driving with no insurance and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration.

On May 29, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped a motor vehicle for weaving and crossing the center line. The vehicle's registration was expired and suspended.

The defendant's 2-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle when it was stopped.

Delacruz allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana a "couple hours" prior to the traffic stop. The trooper reported the faint smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

In the trooper's opinion, a standardized field sobriety test showed the defendant's ability to safely operate the vehicle was diminished.

Delacruz had a suspended driver's license and did not have proof of insurance. She agreed to an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, who determined she was under the influence of marijuana.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

