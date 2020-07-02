Helena woman charged with child endangerment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 30-year-old Helena woman is accused of driving while impaired with three children in the vehicle.

Katrina Jean Fisher is charged with three felony counts of criminal child endangerment and one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs (clonazepam).

On June 25, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Prospect Avenue for a welfare check of a female who had passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Court documents state that an officer observed the defendant walking out of a gas station. The defendant said her three children were inside the vehicle. The defendant said she had been driving the vehicle, but claimed to be sober.

During a standard field sobriety test, the defendant allegedly showed signs of impairment. The defendant agreed to provide a blood sample.

The defendant's driver history showed no prior DUI convictions.

While being booked into the detention center, detention officers located a pill in the defendant's purse. She did not have a prescription for the pill, which was a schedule 4 controlled substance.

