Helena woman charged with burglary, credit card theft

A 24-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of burgling a cabin and using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

Brie Darlene Baker-Gong is charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor theft (third or subsequent offense) and misdemeanor deceptive practices.

In July 2021, law enforcement took a report of a break-in at a cabin near Lincoln. The owners reported someone had damaged the window and entered the cabin, taking a number of items. Law enforcement observed photos of the damaged window, which had an estimated repair cost of $100.

A .22 pistol valued at $500 to $700 was taken along with several lesser-valued items. A sheriff's deputy observed that it appeared someone had rummaged through several cabinets.

The following day, the owners notified the deputy that credit cards had also been stolen and were being used fraudulently at Helena businesses the morning of July 3. The victims advised that a wallet had been stolen from a storage compartment of the ATV parked outside the cabin.

Credit card records showed a number of fraudulent purchases including over $2,000 spent at Walmart. Additionally, purchases were made at McDonald's, Friendly's Sinclair, Cenex, Tropical Snow, Famous Footwear, Target, Montana Lil's, Holiday Gas Station, Bob Ward's and Bob's Valley Market. The total charges exceeded $4,500.

Security footage was obtained from Walmart and a deputy observed two individuals he recognized as collecting merchandise in shopping carts. Surveillance footage showed a tan Chevrolet Tahoe they were driving.

A detective pulled more surveillance footage from Holiday gas station and was able to positively identify the defendant using the stolen Bank of America credit card. The defendant was allegedly again caught on camera withdrawing $1,000 from an ATM at Montana Lil's Casino.

The detective set up an appointment to meet the defendant on Sept. 9, but the defendant allegedly broke that agreement and began ignoring the detective's phone calls.

An accomplice was eventually arrested in Billings and transported back to Lewis and Clark County. During an interview this accomplice said they did not enter the cabin, but admitted to being there when the defendant entered the cabin alone.

