Helena woman charged with burglary, assault

A 41-year-old Helena woman is charged with two felonies stemming from allegations that she forced her way into an apartment and assaulted the resident.

Crystal Leann Dubray is charged with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon.

Authorities allege that Dubray forced entry into an apartment on April 13 and assaulted a woman with a long wooden pole. Authorities further say a video corroborates the account of the victim.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

