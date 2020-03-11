Helena woman charged with breaking into mobile home

A 35-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following a mobile home break-in.
A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy responded on March 2 to a report of a female inside a mobile home breaking out windows. Once deputies arrived, they located Justine Alanna Sullivan inside the mobile home with multiple broken windows.
Sullivan admitted that she broke into the home and smashed the windows, and said she had been previously trespassed from the property.
She was arrested taken into custody.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.