 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena woman charged with assaulting sister
0 comments

Helena woman charged with assaulting sister

Moriah Rene Hadley

Moriah Rene Hadley

A 23-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her sister. 

Moriah Rene Hadley is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (second offense).

On Dec. 4, law enforcement responded for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim and defendant. The victim told an officer that the defendant grabbed her by the hair. 

Court documents state the victim had red marks on the left side of her face and large amounts of hair were on the floor.

The victim said the defendant was actively trying to stab her with a knife sharpener. The defendant said she did grab the victim's hair but denied wielding a knife sharpener.

The defendant had one prior conviction for partner/family member assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News