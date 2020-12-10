Helena woman charged with assaulting sister

A 23-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her sister.

Moriah Rene Hadley is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (second offense).

On Dec. 4, law enforcement responded for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim and defendant. The victim told an officer that the defendant grabbed her by the hair.

Court documents state the victim had red marks on the left side of her face and large amounts of hair were on the floor.

The victim said the defendant was actively trying to stab her with a knife sharpener. The defendant said she did grab the victim's hair but denied wielding a knife sharpener.

The defendant had one prior conviction for partner/family member assault.

