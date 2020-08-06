You are the owner of this article.
Helena woman charged with assaulting partner
Malorie Rosalie Tucker

A 30-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her partner.

Malorie Rosalie Tucker is charged with her third partner or family member assault, making it a felony. 

On Aug. 3, law enforcement responded to reports of an assault on Cannon Street. Police met with the victim, who said the woman punched him in the face twice.

Court documents state that the victim's face was red, but showed no signs of bruising. The victim said the punch "made me see stars" and caused significant pain.

The defendant denied punching the man in the face, saying she only shoved him backward. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

