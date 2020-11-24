Helena woman charged with assaulting officer

A 58-year-old Helena woman has been charged with assaulting an officer.

Lynn Ann Pena is charged with felony assaulting a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

On Nov. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to a business in reference to a female refusing to leave the premises. The defendant had already been trespassed from the business earlier that day. She was previously cited for trespass to the business.

Officers elected to arrest Pena due to the high number of calls about her at the business. The defendant reportedly kicked at officers during the course of the arrest and also allegedly dug her fingernails into the hands of the arresting officers.

