Helena woman charged with assaulting officer

A 33-year-old Helena woman is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Tracina Shalynn Avant was charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault with a bodily fluid.

On May 6, a Helena Police Department officer received a call regarding a trespass. The officer had already dealt with the defendant on an earlier call that evening and had advised that she was not allowed to be at the location in question.

The officer arrived on the scene and confronted the defendant. The defendant allegedly attempted to flee the area. When an officer stopped her, she allegedly punched that officer in the face, causing injury.

The defendant was instructed to get on the ground, but she did not comply and allegedly broke the arresting officer's badge as she was being secured.

During the struggle, the defendant allegedly turned and spit on the officer's leg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.