Helena woman charged with assaulting family members
A 40-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting multiple family members.

Cindy Marie Corrigan has been charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault, her third and fourth offenses. 

On July 26, law enforcement responded to reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, Corrigan is accused of grabbing the arm of a girl who was younger than 16, leaving a bruise on her arm. She is also accused of raising a closed fist at her husband and leaving scratches on both sides of his neck. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

