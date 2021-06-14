Helena woman charged with assault

Cindy Marie Corrigan, 41, of Helena, is charged with felony partner or family member assault (fourth offense).

On June 9, law enforcement responded to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Court documents state the victim sustained injuries to his neck after being scratched by the defendant during an altercation regarding the defendant's phone.

Corrigan admitted to officers that she had an argument with the victim, but denied grabbing him by the neck or scratching him. The defendant claimed the victim's injuries were likely self-inflicted.

However, police observed blood on the defendant's fingernails consistent with her having attacked the victim. Additionally, the defendant had three prior PFMA convictions.

The defendant was also found to be the respondent in two separate no-contact orders involving the victim and another family member also present at the residence.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

