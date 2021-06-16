Helena woman charged with assault

A 28-year-old Helena woman has been charged with assaulting her mother.

Danika Marie Mongar-Kaufman is charged with felony partner/family member assault (third offense), misdemeanor tampering with a communication device and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

On June 12, law enforcement responded to North Oregon Street for reports of an assault. Both parties confirmed that an altercation had become physical and resulted in pushing and shoving.

The defendant allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, causing a scrape on her right shin. The victim reportedly tried to call law enforcement but the defendant is accused of hitting the phone out of her hand.

A criminal history check showed two prior PFMA convictions and one pending PFMA charge against the defendant.

Detention center staff allegedly found glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine in the defendant's purse.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty

