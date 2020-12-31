Helena woman charged with arson, assaulting officer

A 45-year-old Helena woman is accused of starting a fire on the loading dock of a building and biting an officer who tried to restrain her.

Brandy Lynn Hall is charged with felony arson, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

On Dec. 28, law enforcement responded to reports of a fire close to a building on a loading dock in the 300 block of North Montana Avenue. When arriving at the location, the officer discovered the fire next to a railing approximately six feet tall. Standing near the fire was the defendant.

The defendant told the officer she started the fire to stay warm. Court documents state that the officer observed heavy damage to a steel railing and concrete, exceeding $1,500 in value. The defendant allegedly refused to step away from the fire when firefighters arrived and did not respond to verbal commands.

The officer then attempted to forcibly remove the defendant from the area of the fire due to concern she would be burned. It took two officers to remove her from the fire area.

When attempting to arrest the defendant, she allegedly did not respond to commands and actively resisted. The defendant also allegedly bit the arresting officer on the forearm.