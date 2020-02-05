Helena woman charged with aggravated DUI after crash

A 33-year-old Helena woman is accused of crashing a vehicle into cars stopped at a traffic light while drunk, injuring a passenger.

According to the arresting Helena police officer's affidavit, Shirley Felsman was observed by witnesses on Jan. 26 traveling at a high rate of speed east on 11th Avenue and having trouble maintaining her lane.

Felsman allegedly rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a light just west of Interstate 15, causing that vehicle to hit the one stopped ahead of it and injuring a passenger.

Helena police officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and reported an odor of alcohol on Felsman's breath, that her eyes were red and watery, and that she was unsteady on her feet. She admitted to the officers that she had been drinking. She also submitted to a breath test, which determined her blood alcohol concentration to be 0.266, according to the affidavit.

It was also determined Felsman's driving privilege had previously been revoked and she was not properly insured. A review of her criminal history returned five prior DUI convictions. She was also on probation during the time of the incident.