Helena woman charged with 5th DUI

Nicole Marie Phillips, 32, of Helena, is charged with her fifth DUI offense, a felony.
On Dec. 24, a Helena Police Department officer observed a vehicle going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer conducted a stop in the area of North Park Avenue and Neill Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Phillips. Court documents state the defendant showed signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test and smelled of alcohol.
The defendant refused to provide a breath sample.
A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.