Helena woman charged with 5th DUI

  • 0
Nicole Marie Phillips

Nicole Marie Phillips, 32, of Helena, is charged with her fifth DUI offense, a felony. 

On Dec. 24, a Helena Police Department officer observed a vehicle going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer conducted a stop in the area of North Park Avenue and Neill Avenue. 

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Phillips. Court documents state the defendant showed signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test and smelled of alcohol. 

The defendant refused to provide a breath sample. 

A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

