Helena woman charged with 4th DUI

A 72-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony DUI, her fourth offense, after allegedly taking medication prior to driving and pulling into a parking lot to drink alcohol.

On Aug. 16 around 10 p.m., an officer in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue was approached by a witness who reported seeing an older woman pull off Euclid Avenue into a parking lot, park her vehicle, and consume a small bottle of what looked like an alcoholic beverage.

The officer found the woman, Beverly Ruth Rose. She was outside her vehicle with “watery and glossy” eyes, said officials.

Rose admitted to consuming alcohol after parking but stated she did not consume alcohol prior. She stated that she takes a lot of different medications and that she took them that day, according to court reports.

The officer asked if she was aware of the label on many medications stating she is not to operate heavy machinery after taking them, and Rose confirmed she was aware.

The keys to the vehicle were still inside the ignition. Rose admitted to driving on a public street.

The officer asked Rose to complete standardized field sobriety testing (SFST). Rose stated she was going to jail and agreed to the testing.

Rose provided a preliminary breath test (PBT) of 0.19%, which led the officer to believe she was under the influence of drugs and impaired by alcohol.

The officer contacted a drug recognition expert (DRE), and a DRE test was completed. The DRE officer advised that Rose appeared to be impaired by drugs.

Rose has two prior convictions of DUI and one pending DUI charge, court records show.