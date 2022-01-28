 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena woman charged with 4th DUI

Pricilla Fillippini

Pricilla Fillippini

Pricilla Fillippini, 58, of Helena, is charged with felony fourth DUI and misdemeanor careless driving.

On Jan. 23, law enforcement responded to the area of South Rodney Street and East Broadway Street to conduct a DUI investigation. An officer had initiated a traffic stop on the defendant, who previously had been allegedly swerving her vehicle and nearly struck nearby parked vehicles. The defendant also reportedly failed to use her turn signal.

The defendant reportedly smelled like alcohol and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that evening. She showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. A preliminary breath sample showed a breath-alcohol content of 0.178.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

