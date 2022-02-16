Helena woman charged with 4th DUI

Marjorie Annadine Lesh, 34, of Helena, is charged with her fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Feb. 12, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle going approximately 92 mph in an 80 mph zone. The vehicle was allegedly weaving within its lane and the trooper observed it cross a white fog line two times.

The defendant, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. The trooper reportedly smelled the odor of alcohol and observed that the defendant appeared to be visibly intoxicated.

The defendant has three prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years. A search warrant was granted for the defendant's blood and is pending analysis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.