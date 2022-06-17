Helena woman charged for possession of dangerous drugs

A 57-year-old Helena woman has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Police responded to the residence of Debra Sue Robbins in the 800 block of North Cooke on June 14.

Robbins is on probation, and probation officers had just done a search of her home, police said. In her bedroom and in a dresser drawer they found a glass pipe with burnt residue, and seven blue pills identified as Clonazepam, a Schedule IV drug, according to documents filed in Helena Justice Court.

She admitted that she used a pipe to smoke methamphetamine and did not have a prescription for the Clonazepam, according to court documents.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

