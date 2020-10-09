Helena woman charged for impersonating, assaulting an officer

A 42-year-old Helena woman allegedly claimed to be a police officer after being forcefully arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Theresa Marie Walker is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, felony impersonating a public servant, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

On Oct. 1, Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies responded to Trails End Road for reports of trespassing. The owner said he wanted Walker and another female removed from the residence, and a deputy saw the defendant lock the front door.

The defendant allegedly refused to come to the door. The complainant gave the deputy permission to enter and handed over the keys.

After forcing the door open, the defendant and the other female both refused to follow commands. The suspects were advised that they were under arrest, but Walker allegedly physically resisted the deputy.

During the course of a forceful arrest, the deputy's skin was caught and pinched in the handcuffs.

After being arrested, the defendant allegedly claimed multiple times that she was a police officer. The deputy advised that if she continued to do so she could be charged with a felony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.