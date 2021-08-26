Helena woman charged after fight with police

A 23-year-old Helena woman was charged with multiple crimes after a physical altercation with police.

Katelyn Marie Smock is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Aug. 29, Helena Police Department Cpl. Kent Anderson responded to reports of a possible drunk driver on Jackson Street. Anderson located the suspect vehicle and observed that the taillights were not working on the vehicle.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and attempted to speak with the defendant. Smock allegedly refused to speak to the officer and attempted to walk away from him, eventually running down an alley. Anderson's report says this hindered his investigation into the complaint.

Anderson told Smock to put her hands behind her back so that she could be detained and, according to his report, the defendant began a physical fight with him at this point. Court documents state Anderson took the defendant to the ground, but she was able to get away from him temporarily and kicked him in the chest, knocking off his body cam and causing damage to the device.