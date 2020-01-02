A 35-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy arrested Carissa Soltis on Dec. 27 at about 4:30 p.m. after she was spotted attempting to leave the scene of an alleged trespass on the 1800 block of Joslyn Street.
Soltis and another person were leaving the scene in a 2002 Toyota Camry, which the deputy pulled over. Dispatch then informed the deputy that Soltis had a valid warrant for her arrest.
While being booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, detention officers found a small plastic bag containing white residue, which testing confirmed to be methamphetamine, in Soltis' back pocket.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
