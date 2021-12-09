 Skip to main content
Helena woman arrested on drug charges

RILEY C..jpg

A 43-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and operation of a vehicle without liability insurance.

On Tuesday, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was northbound on Montana Avenue near the Sierra Road intersection when he observed a red Ford Mustang driven by Christina Marie Riley without operable license plate lights and initiated a traffic stop.

Riley conceded that she had consumed two alcoholic beverages she called "jungle juice" at a bar and, following failed DUI field tests, admitted to using methamphetamine within the previous 12 hours, according to the deputy's arresting report.

It was determined Riley was on probation, and the on-call probation officer authorized a search of her vehicle. The deputy found found two syringes in the car, one of which tested presumptive positive for meth.

Riley was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

