Helena woman arrested on drug charges

A 22-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony drug charge following a traffic stop.

Helena police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a "male trying to pull a trailer through a fence," the charging documents state.

The officers located a truck driving northbound on 18th Street. They also reported seeing a trailer and a section of chain link fence in the roadway the truck was driving away from.

The male driver of the truck was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence "among other offenses," the charging document states.

According to the affidavit, Chantel Calder was found hiding in the truck cab along with glass pipes and baggies of methamphetamine.

Calder was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

She has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

