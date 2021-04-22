Helena woman arrested for allegedly hitting partner with lamp

A 27-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting her partner with a lamp.
Deborah Vivian Moen is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).
On April 19, law enforcement responded to Grizz Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. The caller said the defendant had punched him and hit him with a lamp.
The victim told officers he and the defendant had been arguing when she picked up a lamp and struck him with it, causing visible injury. Court documents state the lamp meets the definition of a weapon in this context.
The defendant also reportedly slapped the victim in the face. The defendant admitted to assaulting the victim.
The defendant had no prior domestic assault convictions.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.