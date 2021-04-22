Helena woman arrested for allegedly hitting partner with lamp

A 27-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting her partner with a lamp.

Deborah Vivian Moen is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On April 19, law enforcement responded to Grizz Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. The caller said the defendant had punched him and hit him with a lamp.

The victim told officers he and the defendant had been arguing when she picked up a lamp and struck him with it, causing visible injury. Court documents state the lamp meets the definition of a weapon in this context.

The defendant also reportedly slapped the victim in the face. The defendant admitted to assaulting the victim.

The defendant had no prior domestic assault convictions.

