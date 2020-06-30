Helena woman arrested after crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 66-year-old Helena woman involved in a car crash was arrested on suspicion of endangering the lives of three people.

Lynn Marie Mockel is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor negligent vehicular assault.

On April 22, law enforcement responded to a car crash. At the scene, witness statements advised that the defendant had been driving in a reckless manner on the wrong side of the street and around a nearby apartment complex.

Several individuals reported that the defendant nearly hit multiple pedestrians in and around the parking lot. One witness reported having to jump out of the way of the car to avoid being hit. Police found tire marks that lined up with witness statements about the incident.

The crash occurred after the defendant left the apartment complex. Police reported smelling alcohol coming from the car and found several empty alcoholic beverage containers in the floorboard. Court documents state that Mockel could not stand without assistance and refused to comply with field sobriety and blood sample tests.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.